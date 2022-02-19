Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Economic Council

By Trend

A regular meeting of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on February 17-18, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The strengthening of anti-inflationary measures, food security issues, agricultural development goals for export, financing of the "Strategy for socio-economic development concept for 2022-2026" from the state budget based on the corresponding presidential orders, and defining the budget rule parameters were widely discussed at the meeting.

The reports of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, as well as heads of other state committees and structures have been heard, relevant instructions have been given.