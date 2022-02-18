Foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 19. Northwest wind will be followed by the southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm Hg to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °Cand +5 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, + 3 - 8 °C in the daytime.