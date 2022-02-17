TODAY.AZ / Society

Drizzle and cloudy weather expected in Baku

17 February 2022 [20:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Drizzle and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 18. South-west wind will intensify.

The air temperature will be 4-7 °C at night, 9-12 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7°C at night, 9-11°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 764 mmHg to 758 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent. 

Foggy weather is expected in the regions. Southwest wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature in the regions will be - 2  °C and +3  °C at night, +9-14  °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be - 5-10 °C at night,  0-5 °C in the daytime. 

