Azerbaijan talks persons put on wanted list for illegal migration

Seven people have been involved in the trial process on charges of illegal migration in Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, said, Trend reports.

According to Avazov, there are criminal cases opened on the organization of illegal migration and the issuance of visas on forged documents.

"For these cases, a criminal case was opened against seven people, and 10 people were put on the wanted list. During the searches, 97 fake seals were found. The prosecutor's office also interrogated people who returned from abroad," he added.