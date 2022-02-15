Health officials: COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be valid for six months

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate, which expires six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, will no longer be valid as of February 15.

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry, State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units made the remarks in a joint statement.

"Persons over the age of 18, having been vaccinated with a second vaccine dose for more than six months and working in facilities that require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, and those using the services of a number of occupations, are recommended to get injected with a third (booster) vaccine dose," the statement said.

Individuals over the age of 18 will be able to use indoor services at catering facilities, hotels, large shopping malls, gyms and recreational facilities, ceremonial events, and higher and secondary educational institutions beginning February 15, if they have a valid COVID-19 vaccine or immune certificate or a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate.

Furthermore, all medical and pharmaceutical facilities, as well as all scientific and educational institutions, will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine or immune certificate, or a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate.

At the same time, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry announced that only drivers with a valid COVID-19 vaccine or immune certificate, or a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate, will be permitted to conduct inter-region transportation. It should be noted that the vaccination station is located at the Baku International Bus Station Complex, where every driver and passenger can be vaccinated.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first detected on January 10 in Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.