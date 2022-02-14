Four officials of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry arrested

By Trend

An operation was carried out in the Ministry of Defense, four officials were arrested, Trend reports.

Colonel Rafael Khalilov, head of the financial menagement of the ministry, Bayram Bayramov, head of the financial department of the Ground Forces, Farahim Sarkarov, head of the financial department of the Nth military unit, and an officer of the ministry Vusal Alizade were detained.

The court issued a preventive measure in the form of arrest for four months in respect of each of the accused.