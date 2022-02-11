Azerbaijan to develop national artificial intelligence strategy

By Azernews

Nowadays, practically everything around us that comes from the realm of technology appears to have some aspect of artificial intelligence (AI).

Artificial intelligence, in computer terminology, is the programming and development of computers and systems capable of utilising and processing information in a way analogous to human activity. In other terms, it is a technology that allows robots to accomplish jobs that would ordinarily need human-like reasoning.

Artificial intelligence offers a wide range of potential applications, including transportation, healthcare, education, agriculture, cybersecurity, and so on. It has the potential to increase worker productivity, stimulate economic growth, and improve the lives of millions of people.

Azerbaijan, like many other countries, is interested in introducing artificial intelligence into public management.

National strategy for AI

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has recently reported that a national plan for artificial intelligence will be established.

The work done in this area was discussed at the inaugural meeting of the working group on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Presentations on IoT, Big Data, and its analysis and processing were also included in the program.

It should be mentioned that over 60 nations worldwide have national plans, programs, and initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence, with only 40 countries developing national strategies that have been authorized as a distinct document.

Azerbaijan places a high value on this set of technologies. Currently, over 15 businesses in the country provide consultancy services and do research in several sectors of artificial intelligence.

A symposium on artificial intelligence in digital governance was conducted online in April 2021. The three-day conference was conducted by the E-GOV Development Center (EGDC) of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and featured 58 speakers from 22 nations. The worldwide conference was held in remembrance of late world-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh.

AI application in South Caucasus

Azerbaijan ranks 65th in the Artificial Intelligence application index, according to Oxford Insights.

Azerbaijan has led the South Caucasus in the use of artificial intelligence for several years in a row.

In the list, Georgia ranks 72nd and Armenia 77th. In terms of artificial intelligence application, Turkey ranks 67th, Iran 75th and Russia 33rd.

The top five nations for artificial intelligence application are the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Germany, and Sweden.

One of the facts of the current period is the development of new technologies throughout the world, as well as the employment of artificial intelligence and robots in many aspects of social life.