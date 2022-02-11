New deputy vice president appointed at SOCAR

By Trend

Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Events Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Ibrahim Ahmadov has been appointed deputy vice president of SOCAR, Trend reports.

Ahmadov's current work is related to the control, organization, and coordination of corporate communication activity of SOCAR Group.

“Previously, I worked as deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR,” Ibrahimov wrote on his Facebook page. “I have been appointed deputy vice president of SOCAR as part of the structural changes in our company. My job is to control, organize and coordinate the corporate communication activity of SOCAR Group. At the same time, I will serve as a press secretary.”