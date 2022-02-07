Cloudy weather expected in capital

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on February 8.Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0 °C and +3°C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 0 °C and +2 °C at night, and +7-9 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -17 °C at night, and +1-6 °C in the daytime.