Number of registered religious communities disclosed

Azerbaijan has registered 16 religious communities, bringing the total number to 971.

Jahandar Alifzade, head of the department for work with religious organizations at the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, made the remarks at an online meeting of the committee’s board on the results of 2021 and upcoming tasks.

The documents of nine religious communities are being checked, he said.

Alifzade stated that last year, the committee considered 5,847 religious books intended for import, and the import and distribution of books promoting religious intolerance, discrimination, and radicalism in the country were prohibited.

Some 260 books with religious content that had been submitted for publication were examined. A total of 415 religious books were stamped with control stamps during the reported period.

As previously stated, religious structures will apply for voluntary donations and will accept them in cash, credit cards, electronic payment systems, or via the Internet.