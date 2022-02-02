Work underway to introduce Turkey's 'Foster family' model in Azerbaijan - ministry

By Trend

Institutional preparations for applying the "Foster Family" model, including draft legal acts, are underway in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Republic told Trend.

The ministry noted that special attention is paid to the application of Turkey's experience in this area.

To this end, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan's Population, and the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Turkey conduct a regular exchange of best practices. The foster family model provides for the transfer of children left without parental care to foster families as an alternative to living in state institutions, and the creation of relevant conditions for this.

Experience has shown that the family uses an individual approach to children, and unlike traditional children's social institutions, this environment has a more positive impact on children's development and integration into society.