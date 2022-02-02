Country registers 6,620 new COVID-19 cases, 3,385 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 6,620 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 2.

Some 3,385 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 670,313 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 630,727 patients have recovered, 8,779 people have died. Currently, 30,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 18,797 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,191,130 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,075,995 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 36,866 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.