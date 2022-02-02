Aghdam-Fuzuli highway construction kicks off in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of the Aghdam-Fuzuli has started in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has reported.

The 64.8 km-long and 15 m-wide road will consist of four traffic lanes. The width of the road shoulders in both directions will be 3.75 m, the width of the dividing strip - two m, and the width of the roadbed - 26.5 m.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway. It is planned to build five underground passages and three new automobile bridges on it. Moreover, bus stops will be set up along the highway.

The construction is being carried out by the local and Turkish companies in line with the "Project for the Reconstruction and Restoration of the Liberated Territories", approved by the presidential order in August 2021.

To recall, the foundation of the highway was laid during President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to the liberated Fuzuli region on October 17, 2021.

It is another road infrastructure facility implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which will play a key role in the socio-economic development of the liberated territories.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, which is a continuation of the Barda-Aghdam highway, will pass through the territory of Aghdam, Aghjabadi, and Fuzuli regions.

Efforts are currently being made to restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated territories in four stages. The first stage entails resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages entail resolving issues of social services, reconstruction, and infrastructure development.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan started to implement great road construction projects in Karabakh and the East Zangazur regions. On November 7, 2021, the Victory Road connecting the Fuzuli region with the Shusha city was built and inaugurated in a short period of time. Currently, work is underway on the construction of over 1,400 kilometers of roads, as well as telecommunications networks on the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.