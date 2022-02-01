First Turkic-speaking radio on air in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

On February 1, 2022, a new radio station called Radio TMB began broadcasting in Azerbaijan.

This radio will contribute to the development of the interstate information space.

The social significance of the Radio TMB project lies in the dissemination of the national idea and tolerance, as well as the orientation of young people to national values and traditions.

It will also draw attention to the Turkic countries' and nations' modern musical art. Special projects help to promote cultural and historical heritage, as well as international cooperation in preserving and maintaining national identity and traditions in Turkic musical culture.

Broadcasting takes place on 100.5 FM and will be available in all regions of Azerbaijan, as well as on www.100.5fm.az website and the Azerspace1 satellite platform.

The TMB media group (Türk Mill?tl?r Birliyi – Union of Turkic Countries) presented the new radio project. The group promotes the development of media and information projects aimed at strengthening the Turkic countries' and peoples' solidarity.

The international organization TURKSOY also backed the initiative of supporting the mission of uniting Turkic-speaking countries on a cultural platform.

Since 2011, TMB media group has been presenting TMB TV channel via satellite platforms Turksat, Intelsat, KazSat, and Azerspace1, as well as cable channels in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and many OTT IPTV platforms.

Since 2013, the TMB TV channel has been the organizer of the TurkVizyon music festival for Turkic-speaking countries.

Azerbaijan works closely with Turkic-speaking countries and organizes numerous international events to popularize cultures and strengthen Turkic unity.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS, earlier called the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States - Turkic Council), which began on October 15, 2019, has successfully continued in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.

Various important events related to sectoral cooperation were held during Azerbaijan's presidency.

On November 12, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization, to grant Turkmenistan the observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

In the declaration, member states congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, expressed support for the territories' liberation, welcomed the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also supported the normalization of relations based on mutual recognition and respect for the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders and expressed readiness to support Azerbaijan's post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration efforts.

Additionally, the head of state was awarded the Supreme Order of Turkic World.