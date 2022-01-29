Azerbaijan confirms 3,564 more COVID-19 cases, 1,004 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,564 new COVID-19 cases, 1,004 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 647,073 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 621,186 of them have recovered, and 8,683 people have died. Currently, 17,204 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,445 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,119,861 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 30,887 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,503 citizens, the second one - 2,065 citizens and the booster dose – 26,319.

Totally, up until now, 11,936,475 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,225,069 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,738,970 people - the second dose while 1,972,436 people – the booster dose.