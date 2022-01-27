Azerbaijan confirms 3,361 more COVID-19 cases, 1,132 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,361 new COVID-19 cases, 1,132 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 643,509 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 620,182 of them have recovered, and 8,664 people have died. Currently, 14,663 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,923 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,107,416 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 29,515 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,565 citizens, the second one - 2,201 citizens and the booster dose – 24,749.

Totally, up until now, 11,905,588 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,222,566 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,736,905 people - the second dose while 1,946,117 people – the booster dose.