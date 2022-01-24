Foggy and rainless weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy and rainless weather is expected Baku on January 25. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night and 6-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 769 mm Hg, while the relative humidity is expected to reach 60-70 percent.

The weather will mainly be rainless in the regions. However, precipitation is expected at night and in the morning in some areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify some places.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 and -10 C at night and -3 °C and +2 °C in the daytime.