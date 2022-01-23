TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan confirms 1,697 more COVID-19 cases, 526 recoveries

23 January 2022 [17:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan has detected 1,697 new COVID-19 cases, 526 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 633,731 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 612,292 of them have recovered, and 8,610 people have died. Currently, 12,829 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,065,279 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 22,586 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,042 citizens, the second one - 2,122 citizens and the booster dose – 18,422.

Totally, up until now, 11,813,840 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,124 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,272 people - the second dose while 1,870,444 people – the third dose.

