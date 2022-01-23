TODAY.AZ / Society

Tickets available for two bus trips to liberated Aghdam region

23 January 2022 [16:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Two bus trips will be organized on January 24 to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The tickets for bus trips are already available.

The Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam regular bus trips will be launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The one-way-tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku trips cost 10.4 manat ($6.1) while Baku-Aghdam-Baku trips - 9.4 manat ($5.5).

The Ahmadbayli-Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha, Barda-Aghdam regular intercity bus trips will be also launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The tickets for bus trips to the liberated territories can be purchased only via Yolumuz Qarabaga website.

