Southwest to blow on Saturday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 22. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 0°C at night and 5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify some places.

The temperature will be -2 °C and -7 °C at night, 6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -8 °C and -13 °C at night and 0-15 °C in the daytime.