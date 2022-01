By Trend

The passengers of regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Shusha cities liberated from the Armenian occupation will be accompanied by guides, the Azerbaijan State Road Transport Service told Trend.

The Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam regular bus trips will be launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku trips will cost 10.4 manat ($6.1) while Baku-Aghdam-Baku trips - 9.4 manat ($5.5).