Azerbaijan discloses number of people involved in self-employment program in 2021

19 January 2022 [19:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

More than 1,000 disabled people were involved in the self-employment program in Azerbaijan in 2021, Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population told Trend on Jan. 19.

“Some 1,348 disabled people were involved in the self-employment program in 2021,” the ministry said. “The training was organized. These individuals were able to gain knowledge and skills in organizing and managing small business.”

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population provided 2,850 disabled people with suitable work upon the employment contracts in 2021.

