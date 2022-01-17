Artillery shell, munitions found near Baku

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Emergencies Ministry officers have seized shells and munitions in a settlement near the capital Baku, Trend has reported.

Acting on a tip-off received at the ministry's hotline 112 about the discovery of military ammunition in Khirdalan town's Gushchuluq settlement, a group of pyrotechnics from the ministry's special Risk Rescue Service arrived at the scene.

One piece of 122-mm OF-56 artillery shell, one 82-mm OF-832 and one 122-mm BK-M mortar mines were seized from the scene and defused, the report added.

No other dangerous or suspicious objects were found during the further search at the scene and in the surrounding area.

From January 10 to 15, Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency seized and defused 127 mines and munitions on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

The agency, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.







