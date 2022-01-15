Azerbaijan's pensioners to start receiving increased pensions following indexation

By Trend

Pensioners will start receiving increased pensions resulting from the indexation in Azerbaijan from February, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security DOST Seymur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan presents the size of the average monthly salary and establishes consumer prices indexing in January.

"The allowance for January and February is usually paid in February. The full amount starts to be paid already from March. That is to say, the amount that will be paid in February is not final, since it covers the increase for January and February. Only the minimum pension is paid with increases, namely, if the pension of 200 manat ($117.6) is increased to 240 manat ($141.1), then the receivers are paid an increased pension," Aliyev stated.