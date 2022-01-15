Azerbaijan to address climate change consequences in 2022

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has set as one of its main tasks to eliminate the climate change consequences in 2022.

Firdovsi Fikratzade, director of the Agrarian Research Center under the ministry, made the remarks in an interview with journalists.

He said that Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Ministry plans to address the problem this year.

The tasks also include the efficient use of water resources. The ministry is implementing a pilot project in the field of digital agriculture in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region, he said.

“This year, we're planning to expand the area where the water-saving technologies are applied. Also, we're looking to expand the use of irrigation systems in the fields," Fikratzade added.

Further, the director noted that companies for the production of seeds and seedlings will be created. he added that soon after passing international certification, they will export products to the countries of the region.

This year an animal identification system is planned to launch, he finalized.

An online meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on December 21, 2021, focused on the consequences of climate change, as well as adaptation to the change and mitigation of its negative effects.

Climate change's influence on agriculture, the social realm, natural catastrophes, their avoidance, and the optimal use of natural resources were also discussed and relevant instructions were given during the meeting.

Earlier, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan continues to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the world and combat climate change.