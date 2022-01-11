Azerbaijan to install 10 seismic stations in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Republican Center of Seismological Service plans to install 10 seismic stations in Karabakh by 2025, Trend has reported.

The director-general of the Republican Seismological Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Prof Gurban Yetirmishli, made the remarks.

He stated that the installation of seismic stations is envisaged, first of all, in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar.

Noting that Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are a 9-point earthquake zone, Yetirmishli stated that seismic stations which existed in Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar were destroyed during Armenia's 30-year occupation.

“After the liberation of our lands, we started installing seismic stations on these territories. For their installation in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar, Turkey will provide Azerbaijan with a drilling rig free of charge,” he said.

The director-general added that a Turkish delegation will arrive in Azerbaijan in May to define the region where this rig will be located.

Earlier, it was reported that some 13 power facilities were built and reconstructed on Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2021.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated lands. Azerbaijan will reconstruct its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021 and AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2bn) in 2022. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.