Azerbaijan records 16 journalists who died from COVID-19 in 2020-2021

10 January 2022 [18:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Sixteen journalists died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan in 2020-2021, Trend reports on Jan. 10 referring to the annual report of the Azerbaijani Trade Union of Journalists.

According to the report, 117 journalists were infected with COVID-19 in the country two years ago, and 288 last year.

The Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units (TABIB), following the Press Council's appeal, has conducted COVID-19 vaccination campaign for more than 800 journalists, added the report.

