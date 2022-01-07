Some 77,640 unemployed get jobs in 2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry has provided jobs for 77,640 unemployed and job seekers in 2021.

The statement was made at the meeting on the result of last year’s work in the employment field and tasks for the future.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said that the expansion of employment opportunities is an important part of the country’s social and economic policy. He added that the expansion of active employment programs is one of the main goals for 2022.

During the meeting, it was noted that last year, 16,232 people were involved in the self-employment program, which is a 13.6-fold increase over 2017, when the program was launched.

The provision of assets to participants in the project “Support for Employment in Azerbaijan”, jointly implemented by the ministry and the World Bank, has also already begun. The project will be an important support to further expand the self-employment program, supporting 22,000 unemployed to start small businesses.

In 2021, the Agency attracted 491 people to the wage co-financing program, 988 people to vocational training courses, and 1,886 people to vocational counseling services. Unemployment insurance payments were received by 3,734 people.

Moreover, it was noted that support was provided to the martyrs’ families, disabled war veterans and victims of Armenian terrorism. Thus, in the post-war period about 10,000 belonging to these categories were supported in employment. Of them, about 6,000 people were involved in the self-employment program and about 4,000 people were provided with jobs.