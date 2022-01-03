Azerbaijan confirms 368 more COVID-19 cases, 918 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 368 new COVID-19 cases, 918 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 617,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 601,069 of them have recovered, and 8,375 people have died. Currently, 8,235 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,435 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,876,764 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 42 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9 citizens, the second one 29 citizens and the booster dose – 4.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,285 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,401 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,609 people - the second dose and 1,500,275 people booster dose.