Student scholarships increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend

From today, student scholarships have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

From January 1, 2021, a monthly presidential pension has been established for doctors of sciences and doctors of philosophy who have at least 25 years of teaching experience and are retired.

According to the new decree, this scholarship was increased by 50 percent for doctors of sciences from 200 to 300 manat ($117 to $176), and for doctors of philosophy by 67 percent from 120 to 200 manat ($70 to $117).

Scholarships for doctoral students, students studying at higher education, secondary special and vocational education institutions, as well as at the master's level of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) have been increased by 20 percent.

The value of these scholarships is 360 manat ($211) for doctoral students, 216 manat ($127) for doctoral students, 204 manat ($120) for students receiving scholarships in higher education institutions and ANAS, 174 manat ($102) for students with 91-100 points at the master's level, 144 manats for students with 71-100 points ($84), 96 manats ($56) for students with 51-100 points, 156 manats ($91) for students with academic indicators of 91-100 points at the bachelor's level, 132 manats ($77) for students with 71-100 points, 90 manat ($54) for students with 51-100 points.

The value of scholarship in secondary special education institutions is 90 manat ($54) for students with academic indicators of 91-100 points, 72 manat ($42) for students with 71-100 points, 60 manat ($35) for students with 51-100 points, 90 manat ($54) for students with academic indicators of "5" in vocational education institutions. manat, 72 manats ($42) for students with "4" and "5", 60 manats ($35) for students with "3" - "5".