Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 28,059 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,641 citizens, the second one 3,109 citizens and the booster dose – 22,309.

Totally, up until now, 111,346,166 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,382 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,520 people - the second dose and 1,500,264 people booster dose.