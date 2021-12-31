TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

31 December 2021 [17:08] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Some 28,059 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,641 citizens, the second one 3,109 citizens and the booster dose – 22,309.

Totally, up until now, 111,346,166 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,382 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,520 people - the second dose and 1,500,264 people booster dose.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/214062.html

Print version

Views: 140

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also