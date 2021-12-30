Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends New Year gifts to orphanages

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have visited orphanages and boarding schools on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Every year, the foundation organizes such annual festivities for children and this year is no exception.

In previous years, festivities for children took place at Buta Palace with the participation of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

However, since the gathering of a large number of people doesn’t comply with the quarantine rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been holding these events in a different form over the past two years.

On the eve of the holiday, employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, having visited orphanages and boarding schools, as well as social institutions in Baku and the country's regions.

They conveyed congratulations from the foundation's president Mehriban Aliyeva as well as holiday gifts with various toys and sweets.

--