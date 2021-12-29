Country registers 530 new COVID-19 cases, 1,209 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 530 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 29.

Some 1,209 patients have recovered and 8 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 615,842 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 597,754 patients have recovered, 8,332 people have died. Currently, 9,756 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,591 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,842,565 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,286,004 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,157 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.