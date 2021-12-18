Azerbaijani labor minister talks impact of new presidential decrees on welfare of citizens

By Trend

The new stage of reforms in Azerbaijan will support the welfare of over 2.1 million citizens and for these purposes it’s planned to allocate 1.5 billion manat ($880 million) annually, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at a meeting with heads of media structures, Trend reports on Dec. 18.

"The latest decrees signed by the head of state provide for an increase in salaries of up to one million workers. Additional funds in the amount of 742 million manat ($436.4 million) have been allocated for this purpose. The increase [of salaries] based on the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 16, 2021 marks a new stage of social reforms," Babayev noted.

He also reminded that over the past four years, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan has increased 2.3 times, the average monthly wage - by 37 percent, the average salary - by 74 percent, the wage fund - by 92 percent.

"The size of the minimum pension has been increased by 82 percent, the average monthly pension - by 60 percent, benefits and scholarships - on average, doubled," added the minister.