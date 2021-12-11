Azerbaijan softens COVID-19 related quarantine regime [UPDATE]

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided on additional measures to remove some restrictions due to the COVID-19 related quarantine regime.

The activities of facilities providing bath services will resume in Azerbaijan from December 13, 2021. Their services will be accessible only for citizens injected with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, except persons under the age of 18, or who have an immunity or contraindication certificate.

At the same time, catering facilities in Azerbaijan will operate from 00:00 (GMT +4) December 31, 2021 to 02:00 January 1, 2022.

Procedure for New Year's events

Moreover, the procedure for holding New Year's events in catering facilities has been determined in Azerbaijan. According to the decision, New Year's events in catering facilities must be organized in accordance with the rules, requirements and methodological guidelines established for this.

Thus, the total number of guest shouldn't exceed 150 people, the capacity of the hall should be determined given the area of the event venue. At the same time, all guests over 18 years old must be vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or have an immunity or contraindication certificate. It should be noted that the use of personal protective equipment for the respiratory tract isn't required in this case.

However, the use of personal protective equipment by service personnel, except musicians, at the event is mandatory. In addition, the owner of the premises or facility where the event is held must record data on the halls functioning within this facility, their capacity, and working personnel (including temporarily hired employees), as well as on the start time and the end of the event (no later than 02:00), as well as the number of guests no later than five days before the date of the event in the icaze.e-gov.az portal.

Full vaccination of employees

From February 1, 2022, all employees of state departments and the service sector in Azerbaijan must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The decision also applies to all employees of all medical, pharmaceutical, scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, work under labor or civil law contracts, as well as all employees of the sphere of labor and services specified in the addendum to the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated May 26, 2021 "On measures related to the extension of special quarantine regime and removal of certain restrictions".

The mentioned persons who haven’t been fully vaccinated instead must have an immunity or contraindication certificate.