MoD holds graduation ceremony of Marines Commando Basic Courses

The graduation ceremony of the next staff of the Marines Commando Basic Courses of the Naval Forces was held, the Defense Ministry reported on December 11.

At the event held in the military unit of the Naval Forces, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. Azerbaijan's National Anthem was performed.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their service. He noted that the Naval Forces, which is part of the Azerbaijan Army, bravely participated in the Patriotic War for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, proving once again that our experienced servicemen are able to successfully perform important tasks on land as well as at sea.

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces expressed his gratitude to the Turkish officers and the entire staff for organizing and conducting the high-level Courses that involved Turkish professional instructors. It was noted that such Courses, which have made a significant contribution to improving the professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen, will be continued.

Then, the Course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump and the graduates were presented certificates. Distinguished servicemen and instructors of the Courses were awarded honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.

--