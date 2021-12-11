Azerbaijan establishing procedure for refutation, response, correction in online media

By Trend

Azerbaijan is establishing the procedure for refutation, response and correction in online media, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

This issue has been outlined in the bill "On Media".

According to the bill, the text of the rebuttal or response in the online media must be given in the same volume, at the same time, on the same website, web page, or section of the website.

In this case, it is necessary to indicate what information is not true, when and how it was spread in this online media.

If the text of the refutation or response cannot be placed on the web page or section of the website as in the original text, then the online media outlets must create hyperlinks among the corresponding publications and post a notice of the refutation or response to the information in this publication near the original text.