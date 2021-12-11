Azerbaijan determining state tasks in media

By Trend

The main state tasks in the field of media are being determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been outlined in the bill "On Media".

In accordance with the bill, the main tasks of the state in the field of media are:

- ensuring a variety of opinions and freedom of activity in the field of media;

- creating conditions for providing every citizen in Azerbaijan with information;

- protecting users, in particular, children, from the influence of harmful information;

- encouraging media development and taking incentive measures;

- stimulating the activity of media outlets and the work of journalists;

- ensuring a competitive environment in the field of media, creating equal opportunities for the work of media outlets and journalists;

- ensuring the security of the media space in Azerbaijan;

- creating conditions for public broadcasting.