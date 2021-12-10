Azerbaijan determines requirements for information published in media

By Trend

Azerbaijan has determined requirements for information published and (or) spread in the media, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is reflected in the draft law "on Media".

The determined requirements include:

- no open calls should be made for the violent change of the constitutional system of Azerbaijan, the fragmentation of territorial integrity, the violent seizure or retention of power, mass riots;

- disrespect for the state symbols of Azerbaijan should not be allowed;

- the norms of the state language must be observed;

- racial, religious, gender, ethnic and other strife should not be promoted, and open calls to ethnic, racial, and religious enmity should not be made;

- terrorism, religious extremism, violence, and cruelty should not be promoted, and information aimed at financing terrorism, organizing or conducting exercises with the aim of terrorism should not be spread, and no calls to terrorism should be made;

- words, expressions (swearing) of obscene content, gestures should not be allowed;

- the humiliation of honor and dignity, compromise of the business image should not be allowed;

- the spread of information that is a secret of a person's family and concerning his personal life should not be allowed;

- slanderous and offensive statements should not be allowed;

- actions that contradict the protection of health and the environment should not be promoted;

- facts and events should be commented objectively and without bias, one-sidedness should not be allowed;

- propaganda of parapsychology (psychic, medium, etc.), superstition, etc. should not be allowed;

- publication (distribution) of pornographic materials should not be allowed;

- publication (spread) of information that a person is guilty without a court decision should not be allowed;

- the requirements of the law "on the protection of children from harmful information" must be observed;

- the spread of other information, provided for in clause 13-2.3 of the Law "on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information" should not be allowed.

The use of the state language must be ensured in terrestrial broadcasting programs, along with the requirements provided for in paragraphs 14-1 of this law. Other languages ??may only be used with the agreement of the Council.