Wrestling Federation gets new president

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has been elected as the new president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

An extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation was held on December 8.

According to the voting results, Jabbarov was elected Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation President for a term of four years.

Speaking after the election ceremony, Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov greeted the participants and wished them success. He stated that great success has been achieved in wrestling, one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that these achievements will remain unchanged.

After the approval of the members of the credentials committee and the meeting’s agenda, Federation’s Secretary-General Orkhan Mammadov made reports on the results achieved n 2018-2021.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation was established in 1993 and became a member of the United World Wrestling in the same year. It is one of the collective members of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan. Today the Federation unites three sports included in the Olympic program - freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, and women's wrestling.