Yashat expenditures reach $29.1m in 2021

The chairman of the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations, Ulvi Mehdiyev, has said that the YASHAT Foundation expenditures totalled AZN 49.4 million ($29.1M) from early 2021.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the year-end activity of the YASHAT Foundation on December 8.

He noted that during the reported period, meetings were held with 16,393 citizens. Of them, 2,916 were members of martyrs’ families and 5,010 were wounded servicemen. Mehdiyev added that their needs were clarified and 15,834 applications of 10,875 people were considered and approved.

The chairman stated that the foundation had spent AZN 32.4 million ($19.1M) on the improvement of housing conditions, AZN 458,478 ($269,692) on education, vocational training and development of creative potential, AZN 5.4 million ($3.1M) on repayment of consumer and other loans and AZN 11.1 million ($6.5M) on treatment and psychological support.

Moreover, Yashat Foundation Head Elvin Huseynov said that currently, the amount of unspent funds on the balance of the foundation is AZN 15.4 million ($9M).

He stated that a total of 154 seriously wounded servicemen were sent to Turkey for treatment, 115 of whom already returned to the country. Huseynov added that 39 wounded servicemen are currently being treated in Turkey.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or got disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial aid provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of December 8, the foundation has collected over AZN 64.9 million ($39.1M).