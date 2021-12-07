Foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 8. Moderate south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +8-10 °C at night, +12-15 v in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night and +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in northern and western region. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -6 °C at night and +5-10 °C in the daytime.