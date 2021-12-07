Azerbaijan provides with insurance payments heirs of martyrs, soldiers wounded due to Armenian provocation on Nov. 16

By Trend

Families of servicemen who became martyrs as a result of a provocation committed on November 16 by the Armenian armed forces on the state border in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, as well as injured servicemen, are provided with a one-time insurance payment, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association Public Association Elmar Mirsalayev said, Trend reports.

According to Mirsalayev, the State Insurance Commercial Company has already paid two heirs of martyrs a one-time insurance payment in the amount of 11,000 manat ($6,473).

"The heirs of other martyrs and wounded servicemen can also apply for insurance payments," he said.

As a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces on November 16, seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded.