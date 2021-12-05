Country registers 1,394 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan has detected 1,394 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters reported on December 12.

Up until now, 596,388 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 564,577 of them have recovered, and 7,967 people have died. Currently, 23,844 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,602,773 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 27,339 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,017 citizens, the second one to 4,363 citizens, the third one to 19,959.

Totally, up until now, 10,702,988 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,098,541 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,593,278 people - the second dose, 1,011,169 - the third dose.