Azerbaijan to release 65 female prisoners within act of amnesty

By Trend

The amnesty act, announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, has covered 65 female prisoners serving sentences in correctional institutions of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

Sabitova said that the term of punishment for 40 women was reduced by six months, 24 women were released from serving their sentences.

"One of the women covered by the amnesty is being treated against drug addiction," Sabitova said.

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures, or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering the document into force.