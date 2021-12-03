Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act

By Trend

Seven people were released from correctional institution No. 15 of the Penitentiary Service within the framework of the act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, marked on November 8, the Head of the Department for Human Rights and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports.

According to Sabitova, these persons were released from the unserved part of the sentence.

On November 5, 2021, the Milli Mejlis (parliament) approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day. So far, the amnesty has affected 1,787 people.

It is noted that the amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Institutions for serving sentences, bodies of inquiry, or preliminary investigation were ordered to ensure the application of the amnesty within four months from the date of entry into force of the document.