Azerbaijan employs 8,200 martyr family members, war veterans

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Deputy Minister Anar Karimov has said that more than 8,200 martyrs’ families and war veterans have been employed in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during the discussion of the bill "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022" at the Azerbaijani parliament meeting, Trend reported.

Emphasizing that the social benefits are still being raised, he noted that one of the important issues is housing.

“The work is underway to provide martyrs’ families and war veterans with 6,365 apartments built for former internally displaced people,” the deputy minister said.

The ministry takes consistent measures to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians.

Azerbaijan's post-war social support measures already covered 33,000 citizens of these categories.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans under the presidential instructions in 2021. This means the number of houses and apartments provided to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled in 2021, compared to 2020. Under the presidential decree, 20,000 more apartments and private houses will be given to these categories of citizens in 2021-2025.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.



