No growth in mortality from COVID-19 recorded in Azerbaijan - TABIB

20 November 2021 [16:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The rate of mortality from coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn’t grown in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark at an international conference on "COVID-19: Early and Late Consequences" in Baku.

According to her, the rate of mortality from COVID-19 reflects the proportion of deaths among people with a confirmed diagnosis.

Deaths from COVID-19 are associated with the course of the disease, she added.

