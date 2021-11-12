By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits cloudy weather on November 12. South-west wind will be followed the north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, and +10-12 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will makeup 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. It might snow in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 -5 °C at night, and +2-6 °C in the daytime.