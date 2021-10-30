Azerbaijan taking timely measures to fight COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Nowadays a dramatic increase has been registered in the number of COVID-19 virus infections worldwide. A new AY.4.2 mutation of the COVID-19 virus, which is more infectious than the delta strain, has begun to spread.

Azerbaijan's ongoing fight

Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan is increasing, it is possible to say that the situation is more controlled in Azerbaijan compared to many countries.

Due to proper quarantine measures and the vaccination process, Azerbaijan currently ranks 99th in the world in terms of infection rate per million people. It should be noted that in comparison, Georgia ranks 5th on the list and Armenia ranks 45th.

Azerbaijan has taken timely and necessary measures and was one of the first post-Soviet countries to begin the vaccination process. The country ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

As of October 27, some 9,469,618 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,119,077 citizens, and the second one to 4,350,541 citizens.

The country's Health Ministry and medical personnel note that in the current situation it is necessary to carry out more intensive vaccination of citizens and to accelerate the third dose of the vaccine.

Measures taken

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and US-produced Pfizer on June 7.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country. In addition, the ministry allowed the vaccination of children over 12 years in exemptional cases with the appropriate medical indications and consent of both parents.

Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus at a global level.

The country voluntarily made financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. In addition, Azerbaijan provided direct financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19 and donated more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine to four countries free of charge.

Moreover, within the framework of the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan was the first country to implement a project such as REACT-C19. The project, implemented as part of measures to combat COVID-19 and aimed to increase basic skills in hospitals, lasted for three months.

Regional countries

Russia reported having a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths - 40,000 cases of infections and 1,159 deaths in the past 24 hours [as of October 27]. Starting from October 28, the country will again close restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, beauty salons, as well as most businesses will go back to working online. In addition, October 30-November 7 are declared non-working days.

The number of daily infections in Turkey has exceeded 26,000, resulting in 210 deaths.

There were 4,009 daily infections and 45 deaths in Georgia.

More than 11,000 people were infected and 159 died in Iran in the past 24 hours as of October 27.

It is worth noting the importance that people observe the rules of hygiene, keep a social distance, and use masks indoors.